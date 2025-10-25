CANNON CREW

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter presents coins to sailors who acted as sideboys during the U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis' traditional "piping ashore" ceremony, which symbolized the completion of his naval career upon his retirement. Stavridis turned over leadership of the U.S. European Command during a change-of-command ceremony in which U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove assumed command on Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, May 10, 2013.