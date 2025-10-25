HONORING VETERANS

Army Staff Sgt. Michael Drake places the remains of Pvt. Lycurgus McCormack, a Civil War veteran, inside the new Columbarium Court No. 9 in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 9, 2013. A full-honors service for six unclaimed remains of veterans from all branches of the U.S. armed forces were the first to be inured at the new site. Drake is assigned to Company D, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard."