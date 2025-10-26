An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel hosted Secretary of State John Kerry at the Pentagon for a working lunch to discuss a range of national security issues, May 6, 2013. Before the meeting Hagel presented Kerry with a print of a painting from the Navy's art collection titled "Showing the Flag in Ca Mau (PT-71)" by Gerland Merfeld. Kerry commanded vessels like the ones depicted in the painting during the Vietnam War.

LEADERS' EXCHANGE

