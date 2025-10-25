An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Sgt. Jesse Untalan uses a camera to record his great-grandfather’s name, Pedro Untalan, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, at the Capas National Shrine in Capas in Tarlac province, Philippines, April 14, 2013. Jesse Untalan participated in Balikatan 2013, an annual bilateral training exercise to increase interoperability between the Philippine armed forces and U.S. military when responding to future natural disasters. Untalan is assigned to the U.S. Pacific Army Command.

SURVIVOR RECORD

