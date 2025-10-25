An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Sobczyk, left, and Tech. Sgt. Leah Rogers assist each other in securing their gas masks during an exercise at General Mitchell International Airport, Wis., April 13, 2013. The training exercise helps prepare airmen from the Wisconsin Air National Guard for operations in chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear environments. Sobczyk and Rogers are assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing.

HELPING HANDS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Sobczyk, left, and Tech. Sgt. Leah Rogers assist each other in securing their gas masks during an exercise at General Mitchell International Airport, Wis., April 13, 2013. The training exercise helps prepare airmen from the Wisconsin Air National Guard for operations in chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear environments. Sobczyk and Rogers are assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing.

Photo Gallery