FLAG FORCE

Airmen present a giant American flag for nearly 50,000 fans to see the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., April 8, 2013. The airmen are assigned to the 375th Air Mobility Wing, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Service members from base have participated in numerous community sporting events, but this was the first time they presented the flag on the opening day.