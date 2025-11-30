CODE TALKER

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Kien, left, shows Samuel Tsosie, a retired Marine who served as a Navajo Code Talker during World War II, an M16 service rifle on Camp San Mateo, Calif., March 27, 2013. Tsosie's visit to the battalion gave younger Marines an opportunity to learn about an important aspect of Marine Corps heritage. Tsosie served with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment in multiple battles, including Peleliu, Okainawa, and Cape Gloucester.