FORMER SERGEANT'S HANDSHAKE Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel shakes hands with Army Spc. Esequiel Alvarez with the National Guard as Hagel hosts lunch with junior enlisted members of the various service in his office at the Pentagon, March 28, 2013. Hagel, who served as an Army sergeant during the Vietnam War, plans to have regular lunches with enlisted personnel to hear their views on Defense Department issues.