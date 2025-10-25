AWARDS ADDRESS Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during the USO of Metropolitan Washington’s 31st Annual Awards Dinner in Arlington, Va., March 14, 2013. The event, which honored military members, families and military supporters for their actions, also attracted numerous other senior military leaders and entertainers as well as several wounded warriors. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.05 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 203937-U-YOR35-335.jpg Photo Gallery