Relatives of sailors who served on the USS Monitor, which sank off Cape Hatteras, N.C., in December 1862, offer their last respects to two unidentified members of the ship's crew during a funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 8, 2013. The interment date coincided with the 151st anniversary of the Monitor's arrival in Hampton Roads, Va., one day before the union ship fought the Virginia in the first battle between iron-armored ships.

