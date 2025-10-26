CAPITOL HILL CONCENTRATION

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. James F. Amos listens to questions during a hearing on the effects of sequestration on military readiness before the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Military Construction, Veteran Affairs and Related Agencies at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2013. Amos and senior leaders from the Army, Navy and Air Force asked Congress for more spending flexibility to maintain readiness as across-the-board budget cuts take effect.