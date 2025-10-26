An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Sgt. Thaddeus Hendershot, right, reads off vehicle assignments before departing Forward Operating Base Farah for a meeting at the Radio Television Afghanistan broadcast facility in Farah City, Afghanistan, Feb. 23, 2013. Hendershot is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, which visited the facility to discuss the facility’s daily operations and to discuss the increasing role of women in the media there.

FARAH ASSIGNMENTS

