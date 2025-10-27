MANNING MOMENT

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning addresses U.S. sailors during the USO spring tour on the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Feb. 28, 2013. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. U.S. Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted the tour.