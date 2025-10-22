An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and Iowa Gov. Terry E. Branstad convene a meeting of the Council of Governors at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2013. President Barack Obama created the council to provide a forum for governors and key federal leaders to discuss issues relating to the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities.

COUNCIL CONVENES

Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and Iowa Gov. Terry E. Branstad convene a meeting of the Council of Governors at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2013. President Barack Obama created the council to provide a forum for governors and key federal leaders to discuss issues relating to the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities.

Photo Gallery