An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter prepares to touch down to transport evacuees of a multinational emergency evacuation drill in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold 2013, Feb. 17, 2013. Military members from Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia worked alongside U.S. Marines and sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to process multinational citizens through security and screening stations before evacuating them via helicopter.

COBRA GOLD

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter prepares to touch down to transport evacuees of a multinational emergency evacuation drill in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold 2013, Feb. 17, 2013. Military members from Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia worked alongside U.S. Marines and sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to process multinational citizens through security and screening stations before evacuating them via helicopter.

Photo Gallery