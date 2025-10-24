JUNGLE OBJECTIVE

U.S. Marines and sailors move through the jungle towards their objective during an amphibious assault as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2013 here, Feb. 14, 2013. The annual exercise aims to improve interoperability between the United States, Thailand and many other participating countries. The Marines are assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.