COPE NORTH EXERCISE

A a KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport refuels a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Hornet while participating in Cope North 13 near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2013. The F/A-18 Hornet is a fighter designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Cope North is an annual air combat tactics, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise to increase the readiness and interoperability of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Australian Air Force.