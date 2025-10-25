An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and his golden retriever, Bravo, visit the CIA headquarters in MacLean, Va., Feb. 14, 2013. Panetta is preparing to retire after nearly 50 years of public service. Before becoming the nation’s defense secretary, Panetta served as CIA director, overseeing the raid that led to Osama bin Laden’s death. Panetta will remain secretary of defense until his successor is confirmed and sworn in.

BRAVO'S WALK

