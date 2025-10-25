An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III; Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mark E. Ferguson; Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter; Robert F. Hale, comptroller; Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos; and National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Frank J. Grass testify on sequestration before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2013.

DEFENSE TESTIMONY

