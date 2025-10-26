An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

“Maj. Butch,” a therapy dog, concludes her tour interacting with service members in Afghanistan at Bagram Air Field, Feb. 1, 2013. The 85th Medical Detachment is taking over the 219th medical Detachment, Combat Operational Stress Control's missions at the transfer of authority ceremony held at Bagram Air Field. Major Butch is assigned to the 219th Medical Detachment, Combat Operational Stress Control.

TOUR OF DUTY

