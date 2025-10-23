SCHOOL PLANS

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Matthew Stroup, center right, discusses plans for school ground renovations with Mohammed Saber, center, provincial education director, during a meeting in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 26, 2013. Stroup, a public affairs officer, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Team members met with Saber to discuss ongoing issues within his department and to visit two schools.