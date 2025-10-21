An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Brian Carrasquillo reads a holiday poem while participating in a community service event at Niños Pag Asa orphanage in Old Cabalan, Philippines, Dec. 24, 2012. U.S. sailors and faculty decorated the center, which cares for children with special needs and disabilities. Carrasquillo is assigned to the Emory S. Land, which is undergoing a voyage repair period in Subic Bay during an extended deployment.

HOLIDAY POEM

