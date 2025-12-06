An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors perform the missing man formation above the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Dec. 23, 2012, to honor U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient from Hawaii who died Dec. 17. The Raptors are assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron Hawaii Air National Guard and the 19th Fighter Squadron Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

MISSING MAN

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors perform the missing man formation above the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Dec. 23, 2012, to honor U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient from Hawaii who died Dec. 17. The Raptors are assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron Hawaii Air National Guard and the 19th Fighter Squadron Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Photo Gallery