DADDY'S EMBRACE

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Fabio Perez greets his son during a homecoming celebration on Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Dec. 20, 2012, following a regularly scheduled deployment to the areas of responsibility for the U.S. 5th and 6th fleets. The homecoming marks the end of deployment for the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, during which its ships supported Operation Enduring Freedom, and African Lion and Eager Lion exercises.