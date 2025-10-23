An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members assigned to the International Security Assistance Force's Regional Command female engagement teams gather with Lisa Battaglia, wife of the senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, center left, during a luncheon at the Luxembourg dining facility, Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2012. Battaglia was there as part of the USO's holiday troop visit.

LADIES LUNCHEON

Service members assigned to the International Security Assistance Force's Regional Command female engagement teams gather with Lisa Battaglia, wife of the senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, center left, during a luncheon at the Luxembourg dining facility, Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2012. Battaglia was there as part of the USO's holiday troop visit.

Photo Gallery