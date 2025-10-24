An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Personnel assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast tow an EA-6B Prowler aircraft down Yorktown Boulevard at Naval Air Station Jacksonville toward Heritage Park in Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 14, 2012. The Prowler displays the names of several naval aviator heroes including Capt. Scott Speicher who was shot down during the Gulf War and Capt. Michael Estocin, a Medal of Honor recipient for actions during the Vietnam War.

PROWLER IN TOW

