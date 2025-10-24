An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Fleshman, right, investigates a small cave for weapons and insurgent activity near Combat Outpost Bowri Tana in eastern Afghanistan's Khowst province, Nov. 30, 2012. Fleshman is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. The soldiers were searching for where a rocket was fired from during a recent attack on their combat outpost.

CAVE SEARCH

