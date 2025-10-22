RAINBOW WELCOME

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walks through rainbow sideboys upon arrival to the aircraft carrier the USS John C. Stennis for a USO-sponsored holiday tour in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 13, 2012. The tour featured country music singer Kellie Pickler; Washington Nationals pitchers Ross Detwiler and Craig Stammen; Washington Capitals forward Matt Hendricks and comedian Iliza Shlesinger.