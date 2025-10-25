An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Oberman, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Alarcon, right, watch out the back of a C-130H aircraft after dropping the first pallet of humanitarian goods to the island of Ulal, Dec. 11, 2012. Oberman and Alarcon, loadmasters, are assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. Operation Christmas Drop is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base and the local Guam community.

CHRISTMAS DROP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Oberman, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Alarcon, right, watch out the back of a C-130H aircraft after dropping the first pallet of humanitarian goods to the island of Ulal, Dec. 11, 2012. Oberman and Alarcon, loadmasters, are assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. Operation Christmas Drop is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base and the local Guam community.

Photo Gallery