CLEARING OPERATION

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Heron directs his team during a clearing operation as part of the Island Viper training exercise at Marine Corps Training Station Bellows, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2012. Island Viper is a three week training evolution on the island of Oahu that is part of the pre-deployment training program. Heron is a team leader assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment.