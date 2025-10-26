WARM WELCOME

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta greets Navy Command Master Chief Terry L. Prince, senior enlisted advisor and Navy Rear Adm. Alton L. Stocks, commander, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda. Md., Dec. 4, 2012. Panetta thanked the more than 300 attendees representing each of the facilities departments for their hard work and dedication in the year since the Base Realignment and Closure Commission merged Naval Medical Center Bethesda and Walter Reed Army Medical Center.