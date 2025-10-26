NUCLEAR SYMPOSIUM

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta addresses the annual Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Symposium at National Defense University in Washington, D.C., Dec. 3, 2012. Panetta presented former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia and U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar of Indiana with the Defense Civilian Service Award, the highest award the Defense Department can give a civilian, for their work in denuclearization.