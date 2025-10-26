ALL-HANDS HANDSHAKE

U.S. Navy Adm. Jonathan W. Greenert, chief of naval operations, shakes hands with Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Rollinson during an all-hands call aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore in the 5th Fleet area of responsibililty, Nov. 20, 2012. The Rushmore, part of the Peleliu Amphibious Ready Group with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Uniit, is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Rollinson is a hull technician.