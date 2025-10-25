VETERANS DAY

U.S. Army Gen Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, observes a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars participate in a Veterans Day ceremony with other veterans, active duty military, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts at the 8th Army Memorial in Yongsan, South Korea, Nov 11, 2012. Dempsey is in the region to visit U.S. troops on Veterans Day and further military-to-military relations.