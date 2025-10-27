WEATHER CONNECTION

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta meets with Jane Lubcheno, administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in his office at the Pentagon, Nov. 2, 2012. NOAA daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings and climate monitoring provide critical information to the Defense Department and the public at large about major weather events like Hurricane Sandy. The department and NOAA are looking to deepen their collaboration on on scientific and environmental matters.