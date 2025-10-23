An official website of the United States Government 
President Barack Obama, far right, receives an update from officials via video teleconference on the ongoing response to Hurricane Sandy in the Situation Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2012. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Army Gen. Charles H. Jacoby Jr., U.S. Northern Command commander, participated in the teleconference.

