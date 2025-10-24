An official website of the United States Government 
Allison A. Hickey, Veterans Affairs undersecretary for benefits, awards the department's 20 millionth home loan to Elizabeth Carpenter, the widow of Army Cpt. Matthew Carpenter, at her new home in Woodbridge, Va., Oct. 26, 2012. President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched the VA's home loan program when he signed the G.I. Bill of Rights in 1944. Carpenter's son, Joey, stands by his mother.

