An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Airman Recruit Kyle Norton pulls on an arresting wire in hangar bay three aboard the USS John C. Stennis underway in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility, Oct. 16, 2012. Norton is an aviation boatswain's mate (equipment). The John C. Stennis Strike Group is deployed to strengthen regional partnerships, sustain maritime security, and support combatant commander requirements for assets in the area.

WIRE PULL

U.S. Navy Airman Recruit Kyle Norton pulls on an arresting wire in hangar bay three aboard the USS John C. Stennis underway in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility, Oct. 16, 2012. Norton is an aviation boatswain's mate (equipment). The John C. Stennis Strike Group is deployed to strengthen regional partnerships, sustain maritime security, and support combatant commander requirements for assets in the area.

Photo Gallery