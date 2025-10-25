NIGHT SHIFT

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Bapp, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Weishaupt, right, perform routine maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II, on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 14, 2012. Bapp and Weishaupt are crew chiefs, assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Bagram maintainers work around the clock to keep their Warthogs ready to fly close air support missions in support of coalition ground forces.