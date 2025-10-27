SEAPOWER SYMPOSIUM

U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan W. Greenert greets his Italian counterpart, Adm. Binelli Mantellihis, at the 9th Regional Seapower Symposium for the Navy of the Mediterranean and Black Sea Countries at the Italian Naval War College in Venice, Italy, Oct. 17, 2012. Representatives from 41 countries attended the symposium, which provides a forum for international maritime forces to discuss ideas and approaches to national defense.