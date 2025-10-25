STRYKER SECURITY

A U.S. Army soldier pulls security in a Stryker armored vehicle during a decisive action training environment exercise, Saber Junction 2012, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 17, 2012. Saber Junction 2012, the U.S. Army Europe's premier training event, is a large-scale, joint, multinational, military exercise involving thousands of personnel from 19 different nations and hundreds of military aircraft and vehicles. It is the largest exercise of its kind that