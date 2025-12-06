An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donika Burkett shares a video on her cell phone with children at Escola Wasco La Gama during a community service day held by amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay in Manatutu, Timor-Leste, Oct. 14, 2012. The Green Bay is participating in Exercise Crocodilo 2012, a multilateral exercise that promotes partnership through community service and training with the Timor-Leste Defense Force.

SHOW AND TELL

