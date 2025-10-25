An official website of the United States Government 
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager and Air Force Capt David Vincent, taxi in under water jets after landing on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2012, following a commemorative flight to honor Yeager for breaking the sound barrier 65 years ago on this date. Yeager made the original flight in the Ball XS-1 rocket research plane named "Glamorous Glennis." Vincent is assigned to the 65th Agressor Squadron.

YEAGER'S ANNIVERSARY

