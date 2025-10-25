CARD TRICK

U.S. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ross T. Slay shows children a card trick during a humanitarian mission at a remote village in Timor-Leste, Oct. 12, 2012. Slay, a corpsman, is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is participating in Exercise Crocodilo 2012. The exercise, which also includes the Timor-Leste Defense Force, focuses on bilateral training and community relations.