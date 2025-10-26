BRUSSELS ANNOUNCEMENT

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, right, announces that U.S. President Barack Obama plans to nominate U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen, left, to succeed U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis to serve as commander of U.S. European Command and as NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe. The announcement came during a press conference Oct. 10, 2012, following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.