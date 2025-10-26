COMMAND NOMINEES

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, center, poses for a photo before making the announcment that U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen, left, will be U.S. President Barack Obama’s nominee to become the new NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Europe and U.S. Marine Corps. Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. will be the nominee to become the new International Security Assistance Force commander in Afghanistan during a press conference in Brussels, Oct 10, 2012.