An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta announces U.S. command changes in Europe and Afghanistan during a conference of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Oct. 10, 2012. U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis, center, commander of U.S. European command and NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., assistant commandant of the Marine Corps participated in the press conference.

PANETTA ANNOUNCEMENT

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta announces U.S. command changes in Europe and Afghanistan during a conference of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Oct. 10, 2012. U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis, center, commander of U.S. European command and NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., assistant commandant of the Marine Corps participated in the press conference.

Photo Gallery