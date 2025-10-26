HELMET HELP

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Enlow helps a child put on his fire helmet in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island during a ship tour as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2012 in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2012. The event brings more than 2,500 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from four ships to the city to highlight the personnel, technology and capabilities of the sea services.