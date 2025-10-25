COMMISSIONING SALUTE

The officers and crew of the USS Michael Murphy salute after manning the ship during its commissioning ceremony in New York, Oct. 6, 2012. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a SEAL, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as leader of a four-man reconnaissance team during combat in Afghanistan. He was the first person to receive the medal for actions in Afghanistan and the first Navy service member to receive itl since the Vietnam War.