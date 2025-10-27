An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno speaks about raising his children while serving in the military during a "Joining Forces" campaign event on educating educators at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Oct. 3, 2012. During the event, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the vice president, said more than 100 colleges and universities have signed a commitment to help prepare educators to be more responsive to the social, emotional and academic needs of military children.

ODIERNO REFLECTIONS

